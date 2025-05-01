 Facebook Google Plus Twitter LinkedIn YouTube RSS Menu Search Resource - BlogResource - WebinarResource - ReportResource - Eventicons_066 icons_067icons_068icons_069icons_070

All your security data.
All in one place.

Unlock the power of exposure management with a single, prioritized view of risk when you connect all of your third-party data with Tenable One.

Learn more

Exposure management news and resources

Acquisition announcement

Tenable to acquire Apex Security to expand AI exposure management

Learn about the powerful new layer of visibility, context, and control added to your Tenable One deployment to secure both the AI you use and the AI you build.

Announcement

Exposure management resource center

Discover the value of exposure management and explore new resources to help you stand up an efficient program.

New product feature

Tenable One and Tenable Cloud Security are now FedRAMP authorized

Unify security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface with our FedRAMP moderate authorized cyber risk solutions.

Product announcement

Enforce Just-In-Time access in the cloud w/o complexity

Simplify identity security with CIEM and Just-in-Time access—now available with your Tenable Cloud Security license.

New product capability

See and fix identity risks before they become threats

Identity sprawl across Active Directory and Entra ID makes it hard to spot weaknesses in your hybrid identity infrastructure. Understand where you're exposed—and take action before attackers do.

Product announcement

Shorten the time from vulnerability discovery to remediation

Streamline vulnerability remediation, automatically correlate vulnerabilities to the best available patch and leverage autonomous patching with Tenable Patch Management.

Unify to defy risk

Radically unify security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface with Tenable One, the world’s leading exposure management platform. Eradicate priority cyber weaknesses and protect against attacks—from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between.

Learn more

Tenable One

Exposure Management Platform

E X P O S U R E A I Comprehensive inventory Dynamic attack path mapping Predictive prioritization Mobilization and remediation Advanced analytics and reporting Exposure data fabric NORMALIZE CONTEXTUALIZE CORRELATE Exposure intelligence Third-party connectors Native sensors Cloud Exposure Vulnerability Exposure Identity Exposure OT Exposure

Tenable One

Exposure Management Platform
Marketecture mobile top bg

Comprehensive inventory

Gain a unified view of all your assets and risk across your attack surface: unseen assets, IT, OT, IoT, cloud, identities and applications.

Dynamic attack path mapping

Understand attacker accessibility through visualizations of cross-domain relationships, so you can block your most critical attack paths.

Predictive prioritization

Focus your efforts on what matters most: the critical exposures attackers are most likely to exploit.

Mobilization and remediation

Accelerate response with automated workflows and prescriptive guidance that streamline remediation efforts.

Advanced analytics and reporting

Streamline measurement and communication of cyber exposure with business-aligned views to optimize decision making and investments.
Marketecture mobile diagram
Cloud exposure Vulnerability exposure Identity exposure OT exposure
Marketecture mobile bottom bg

Accelerate search, insight and action with generative AI that uncovers hidden risks and amplifies security expertise across your environment.

Gain a unified view of all your assets and risk across your attack surface: unseen assets, IT, OT, IoT, cloud, identities and applications.

Understand attacker accessibility through visualizations of cross-domain relationships, so you can block your most critical attack paths.

Focus your efforts on what matters most: the critical exposures attackers are most likely to exploit.

Accelerate response with automated workflows and prescriptive guidance that streamline remediation efforts.

Streamline measurement and communication of cyber exposure with business-aligned views to optimize decision making and investments.

Tap into the most comprehensive threat and vulnerability knowledgebase, combining insights from Tenable Research, the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and trusted third-party sources.

Use native attack surface discovery for cloud, identities, IT, IoT, OT, applications, containers, Kubernetes, etc. that Tenable product sensors fuel.

Seamlessly connect asset and exposure data from your existing tools to enrich Tenable intelligence and deliver comprehensive exposure context.

Leverage the world’s largest repository of asset, exposure, and threat context that powers ExposureAI’s unparalleled insights.

Organize data to reduce redundancy and improve integrity, consistency and efficiency.

Enrich data with additional insights, making it more actionable and useful.

Identify and surface critical relationship context to core business services and functions.

Cloud Exposure
Vulnerability Exposure
OT Exposure
Identity Exposure
Cloud Exposure

Close cloud exposure

With the actionable cloud security platform for cloud risk

  • Know your cloud resources.
    Collapse fragmented views and reveal your 360-degree cloud resource reality.
  • Expose critical cloud risks.
    See how cloud risks are combining and escalating across your attack surface.
  • Close cloud exposure.
    Reduce cloud risk by closing priority exposures with top speed and surgical precision.
Learn more Request a demo
Tenable's cloud exposure icon
Vulnerability Exposure

Close vulnerability exposure

With the world’s #1 vulnerability management solution

  • Know all types of vulnerabilities.
    Reveal impactful vulnerabilities across your IT environment.
  • Expose priority gaps.
    Quickly spot priority exposures with a high likelihood of attack and business impact.
  • Close critical exposures.
    Take rapid, decisive action to close critical exposures and execute remediations.
Learn more Try for free
Tenable's vulnerability exposure icon
OT Exposure

Close OT exposure

With the unified security solution for converged OT/IT environments

  • Know every OT/IT asset.
    See every asset in your converged environment from a single interface.
  • Expose your lethal gaps.
    Proactively identify weak points that pose a threat to your business.
  • Close priority exposures.
    Eradicate your high risk exposures before they’re exploited.
Learn more Request a demo
Tenable's operational technology (OT) exposure icon
Identity Exposure

Close identity exposure

With the essential solution for the identity-intelligent enterprise

  • Know your complete identity reality.
    Unify all identities across Active Directory, hybrid and Entra ID.
  • Expose your top identity gaps.
    Uncover how cloud risks are interacting and escalating across your attack surface.
  • Close identity-based exposures quickly.
    Rapidly close security gaps with the highest likelihood of identity-based exploits.
Learn more Request a demo
Tenable's identity exposure icon

Collective insight, individual might

Keep your enterprise ahead of threats with cyber risk insights from Tenable Research, the largest exposure management research organization in the industry. Review common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) from around the world and access the threat intelligence, data science insights, alerts and security advisories that matter.

Explore the latest research

100K K

Vulnerabilities assessed
with 252,000+ plugins

736

Vulnerabilities disclosed
by Tenable Research

< 24 hrs

Median time for coverage
of high profile issues

See what customers are saying about Tenable's exposure management solutions

According to reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™

GPI Review Assistant Manager, IT Security in the Banking Industry
GPI Review Deputy Manager in Banking Industry
: GPI Review IT Security & Risk Management Associate in the IT Services Industry
GPI Review IT Security & Risk Management Associate in the Education Industry
GPI Review CISO in the Insurance (except health) Industry

3 %

Of all vulnerabilities are true exposures that represent a high likelihood of attack and material business impact.

Eliminate-Vulnerabilities-Early

Tenable research

What's your exposure?

Across the thousands of vulnerabilities keeping you up at night, only 3% are true exposures that put your business at risk. But how do you know what matters? A new watershed report from Tenable Research uncovers the truth about where enterprises are exposed and what they can do to close it.

Learn more

See Tenable in action

Want to see how Tenable can help your team expose and close the priority cyber weaknesses that put your business at risk?

Complete this form for more information.

Try for free Buy now

Tenable Vulnerability Management

Enjoy full access to a modern, cloud-based vulnerability management platform that enables you to see and track all of your assets with unmatched accuracy.

Your Tenable Vulnerability Management trial also includes Tenable Web App Scanning.

Tenable Vulnerability Management

Enjoy full access to a modern, cloud-based vulnerability management platform that enables you to see and track all of your assets with unmatched accuracy. Purchase your annual subscription today.

100 assets

Choose your subscription option:

Buy Now
Try for free Buy now

Tenable Vulnerability Management

Enjoy full access to a modern, cloud-based vulnerability management platform that enables you to see and track all of your assets with unmatched accuracy.

Your Tenable Vulnerability Management trial also includes Tenable Web App Scanning.

Tenable Vulnerability Management

Enjoy full access to a modern, cloud-based vulnerability management platform that enables you to see and track all of your assets with unmatched accuracy. Purchase your annual subscription today.

100 assets

Choose your subscription option:

Buy Now
Try for free Buy now

Tenable Vulnerability Management

Enjoy full access to a modern, cloud-based vulnerability management platform that enables you to see and track all of your assets with unmatched accuracy.

Your Tenable Vulnerability Management trial also includes Tenable Web App Scanning.

Tenable Vulnerability Management

Enjoy full access to a modern, cloud-based vulnerability management platform that enables you to see and track all of your assets with unmatched accuracy. Purchase your annual subscription today.

100 assets

Choose your subscription option:

Buy Now
Try for free Buy now

Try Tenable Web App Scanning

Enjoy full access to our latest web application scanning offering designed for modern applications as part of the Tenable One Exposure Management platform. Safely scan your entire online portfolio for vulnerabilities with a high degree of accuracy without heavy manual effort or disruption to critical web applications. Sign up now.

Your Tenable Web App Scanning trial also includes Tenable Vulnerability Management.

Buy Tenable Web App Scanning

Enjoy full access to a modern, cloud-based vulnerability management platform that enables you to see and track all of your assets with unmatched accuracy. Purchase your annual subscription today.

5 FQDNs

$3,578

Buy Now

Request a demo of Tenable Security Center

Please fill out this form with your contact information.

A sales representative will contact you shortly to schedule a demo.

* Field is required

Request a demo of Tenable OT Security

Get the Operational Technology security you need.

Reduce the risk you don’t.

Request a demo

Don’t wait for an attack--eliminate risks before they’re exploited.

  • Uncover hidden weaknesses
  • Stop threats before they strike
  • Simplify security
  • Secure hybrid environments

Request a demo of Tenable Cloud Security

Exceptional unified cloud security awaits you!

We’ll show you exactly how Tenable Cloud Security helps you deliver multi-cloud asset discovery, prioritized risk assessments and automated compliance/audit reports.

See
Tenable One
in action

Exposure management for the modern attack surface.

See Tenable Attack Surface Management in action

Know the exposure of every asset on any platform.

Get a demo of Tenable Enclave Security

Please fill out the form with your contact information and a sales representative will contact you shortly to schedule a demo.

Try for free Buy now

Try Tenable Nessus Professional free

Tenable Nessus is the most comprehensive vulnerability scanner on the market today.

NEW - Tenable Nessus Expert
now available

Nessus Expert adds even more features, including external attack surface scanning, and the ability to add domains and scan cloud infrastructure. Click here to Try Nessus Expert.

Fill out the form below to continue with a Nessus Pro trial.

Buy Tenable Nessus Professional

Tenable Nessus is the most comprehensive vulnerability scanner on the market today. Tenable Nessus Professional will help automate the vulnerability scanning process, save time in your compliance cycles and allow you to engage your IT team.

Buy a multi-year license and save. Add Advanced Support for access to phone, community and chat support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Select your license

Buy a multi-year license and save.

Add support and training
Buy Now
Renew an existing license Find a reseller
Try for free Buy now

Try Tenable Nessus Expert free

Built for the modern attack surface, Nessus Expert enables you to see more and protect your organization from vulnerabilities from IT to the cloud.

Already have Tenable Nessus Professional?
Upgrade to Nessus Expert free for 7 days.

Buy Tenable Nessus Expert

Built for the modern attack surface, Nessus Expert enables you to see more and protect your organization from vulnerabilities from IT to the cloud.

Select your license

Buy a multi-year license and save more.

Add support and training
Buy Now
Renew an existing license Find a reseller

Get a demo of Tenable Patch Management

Interested in streamlining security and IT collaboration and shortening the mean time to remediate with automation? Try Tenable Patch Management.